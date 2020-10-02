Maskless Trump tosses hats to Minnesota crowd hours before positive COViD test

Hours before President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, this footage from September 30 shows the maskless Republican tossing hats out to his supporters at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

According to the Center for Disease Control, a person typically develops symptoms 5 days after being infected, but symptoms can appear as early as 2 days after infection or as late as 14 days after infection, and the time range can vary.

Reports from the White House indicate that the 74-year-old Trump is experiencing "mild symptoms." Trump's October 1 positive test means that the supporters who received the hats from the President could have contracted the virus.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who debated with Trump on September 29, tested negative on October 2, but will be continually tested.