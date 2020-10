Tweets about this SheFinds This is my current NOFO nightmare. The traffic is insane. ““I pulled in and was shocked to see hundreds of people s… https://t.co/YsWEP6Iyr3 57 minutes ago DoLA With the Fall season finally here, now is the perfect time to support your local farms! Pick everything from apples… https://t.co/tPfXx1Q0mb 1 hour ago Stratford Underwriting From corn mazes to apple picking and finding the perfect pumpkin, these #BC attractions will help you get the most… https://t.co/Hy10afOamT 2 hours ago Beer Central Pgh Apple picking✔️ Hikes✔️ Doing none of that and chilling on the porch✔️ It's sweater weather season. https://t.co/ZYX5ni5z5s 2 hours ago Honey Pot 秘密 RT @TKDano: I went to a u-pick this year and so did many of you! https://t.co/axqSYAKPfr 2 hours ago 🧟‍♀️ The Spooky Tove 🧟‍♀️ I went to a u-pick this year and so did many of you! https://t.co/axqSYAKPfr 2 hours ago ActiveBeat It's apple picking season! 🍎 Apples have some pretty incredible health benefits and in case you need any convincing… https://t.co/NwuW0RkVLh 2 hours ago Kevin Fegans Pumpkin Picking Is a Popular Pandemic Pick-Me-Up https://t.co/hSwJCNUMX6 3 hours ago