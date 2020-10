'Can Vinicius thrive with untouchable Kane?' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:07s - Published 4 minutes ago 'Can Vinicius thrive with untouchable Kane?' The Transfer Talk podcast discuss if Tottenham's new signing Carlos Vinicius can thrive in the shadow of the untouchable Harry Kane. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this