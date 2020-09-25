Global  
 

Air Quality Takes A Dive Again In Sacramento From Wildfires

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Air Quality Takes A Dive Again In Sacramento From Wildfires
The haze has settled in and isn't expected to shift until the afternoon hours.

