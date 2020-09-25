Air Quality Takes A Dive Again In Sacramento From Wildfires

Smoke And Poor Air Quality Return To The Greater Sacramento Area Following WildfiresThe winds of change have brought back an unwelcomed friend: poor air quality.
Davis Police Responding To Calls About Illegal Leaf Blowing On Bad Air Quality DaysLast week, the city council passed an emergency rule banning leaf blowing when the air quality index is above 100. And with wildfire smoke pouring into the area, police are getting dispatched to..
Smoke Over Downtown SacramentoThis video was shot on September 15 and shows smoke in the air from nearby wildfires.