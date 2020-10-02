1 killed in crash east of Anderson

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 days ago

A deadly crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday in Shasta County

New at noon, a deadly crash in shasta county... the chp says it happened at 3:30 this morning on olinda road near hammer lane, east of anderson.

Investigators the 24 year old driver... from anderson... was driving a corvette on olinda road at a high rate of speed when he lost control, left the road... and hit a tree.

The car was torn in two and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are still working to determine whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

