Silver Alert issued for missing Winamac man

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Winamac man believed to be in extreme danger.

Been missing since thursday morning.

A statewide silver alert has been issued for 70-year old, morton goble.

He's missing from winamac (and is believed to be in extreme danger.

He may require medical assistance.

Isp says he was last seen driving a gray 2005 cadillac deville.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the pulaski county sheriff's office.

