Silver Alert issued for missing Winamac man
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Winamac man believed to be in extreme danger.
Been missing since thursday morning.
A statewide silver alert has been issued for 70-year old, morton goble.
He's missing from winamac (and is believed to be in extreme danger.
He may require medical assistance.
Isp says he was last seen driving a gray 2005 cadillac deville.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the pulaski county sheriff's office.
