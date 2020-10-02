Rashad Jennings on Cowboys' success possibly in Zeke's hands, Patriots-Chiefs matchup | THE HERD

Rashad Jennings joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the key to the success of the Dallas Cowboys, the week 4 matchup between the New England Patriots & the Kansas City Chiefs & more.

Rashad feels Cam has potential and can possibly lead the Pats to a victory while the Chiefs and Mahomes are far superior to all teams in the NFL.