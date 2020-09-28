Global  
 

Emmanuel Acho zones in on Dak — The value Jerry Jones puts on Dak Prescott is most important | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:53s - Published
Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho discuss which quarterback has more to lose in NFL week 4 between Baker Mayfield & Dak Prescott.

Acho leans Dak due to the pressure he's getting from Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys' current record.

Wiley thinks Baker has far more to lose as he's fighting for his job and livelihood.


Marcellus Wiley breaks down why Baker Mayfield is under more pressure than Dak in WK 4 | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Marcellus Wiley breaks down why Baker Mayfield is under more pressure than Dak in WK 4 | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss who's under more pressure in Week 4: Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys or Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns?

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:35Published
Jerry Jones Comments About Final Play Of Game Against Seattle May Have Been Taken Out Of Context [Video]

Jerry Jones Comments About Final Play Of Game Against Seattle May Have Been Taken Out Of Context

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' weekly interviews always tend to be a source of news of some sort. However, this week's interview may have led to a misinterpretation of what the Cowboys owner said...

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:04Published
Emmanuel Acho: Dak is not responsible for Cowboys loss to Seahawks in Week 3 | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho: Dak is not responsible for Cowboys loss to Seahawks in Week 3 | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss how much Dak Prescott is to blame for the Dallas Cowboys Week 3 loss against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:34Published