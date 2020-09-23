Global  
 

Massachusetts Reports 753 New Coronavirus Cases

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Massachusetts Reports 753 New Coronavirus Cases

Massachusetts Reports 753 New Coronavirus Cases

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 131,214 while the total number of deaths is 9,275.


India reports 83,000 new coronavirus cases

India reported more than 83,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, showing some decline after...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesMENAFN.com


Mass. reports 594 new Covid cases a day before restaurant rules eased

This article first appeared on MassLive.com. A day before the state eases COVID-19 mitigation efforts...
bizjournals - Published

U.S. coronavirus death toll passes 200,000 as new cases rise

On Tuesday, the U.S. recorded more than 200,000 deaths due to the coronavirus. Even as the nation...
CBS News - Published


