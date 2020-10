DWYM: What should a COVID test

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:06s - Published 2 minutes ago

Offer them for free, at pop-up sites, health clinics, even drugstores – but the New York Times said a disturbing number of people are getting hit with surprise COVID test bills.

The best way to get people to take a COVID test?

NEWS OFPRESIDENT TRUMP'S COVIDDIAGNOSIS HAS MANY OF USWONDERING ABOUT COVID TESTING.IT YOU ARE THINKINGABOUT A TEST -- JUST TO MAKESURE YOU ARE OK -- CONSUMERREPORTER JOHN MATARESE TELLSUS ABOUT SOME HIDDEN FEES TOWATCH FOR.... SO YOU DON'TWASTE YOUR MONEY.WITH THEPRESIDENT TESTING POSITIVE FORCOVID... YOU MIGHT BETHINKING ITS TIME TO GET ATEST YOURSELF.

BUTWHAT SHOULD IT COST?

AND WILLYOU BE HIT WITH EXTRA CHARGES?-------------THE BEST WAY TO GETPEOPLE TO TAKE A COVID TEST?OFFER THEM FREE.... ATPOP UP SITES, HEALTH CLINICS,EVEN DRUGSTORES.BUT THE NEW YORK TIMES SAYS ADISTURBING NUMBER OF PEOPLEARE GETTING HIT WITH SURPRISECOVID TEST BILLS ....AFTER GOING TO A DOCTORSOFFICE OR URGENT CARECENTER."It's the swab up intoyour brain..."LAURIE DELGATTO RECEIVED THETYPICAL NASAL SWAB TEST.BUT HER BILL WAS ANYTHINGBUT TYPICAL: $3,165.

-- MORETHAN THREE GRAND, JUST TO GETONE COVID TEST THAT TURNED OUTNEGATIVE."Yeah I mean I thinkit's a total scam!"MICHELLE JOHNSON IS AHEALTHCARE ADVOCATE.SHE'S WORRIED THAT STORIESTHAT LIKE LAURIE'S ... WILLDETER OTHERS FROM GETTINGTESTED.

"If people understandits gonna cost money to get atest, they won't do it."PATIENT ADVOCATES SAY YOUNEED TO BE ESPECIALLY CAREFULGETTING A COVID TEST AT AHOSPITAL OR URGENT CARE.THATS BECAUSE WHILE THETEST MAY BE COVERED, THEFACILITY MAY HAVE FEES THATARE NOT.-------------------QUEST DIAGNOSTICS SAYSWITHOUT INSURANCE, A TESTITSELF SHOULD COST FROM $100TO $200, WHICH IS OFTEN FULLYCOVERED BY INSURANCE.THE PROBLEM, THE NEW YORKTIMES SAYS, IS THAT SOMEPATIENTS ARE HIT WITHSECONDARY DOCTOR FEES, ORFACILITY FEES AT AN URGENTCARE OR HOSPITAL.POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS?--- WHEN YOU GO IN FORYOUR TEST, ASK IF THERE AREANY SECONDARY OR FACILITYCHARGES.

-- MAKESURE THEY SEND JUST ONE BILLTO YOUR INSURER....NOT TWO.--AND DONT LET THEMTEST YOU FOR ANYTHING ELSE, ORFEES CANESCALATE.

ONE WAY TOGUARANTEE NO CHARGES IS TOFIND A FREE POP UP TESTINGSITE.

CHECK WITH THEOHIO OR KENTUCKY DEPARTMENTSOF HEALTH FOR DATES ANDLOCATIONS SO YOU DONT WASTEYOUR MONEY.

