With the recent news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID, WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering coronavirus-related questions as it pertains to the two.

President Trump and First Lady Experiencing Mild COVID Symptoms - Dr. Mallika Marshall Looks Ahead

