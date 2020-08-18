Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keeping COVID-19 numbers from climbing higher

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Keeping COVID-19 numbers from climbing higher

Keeping COVID-19 numbers from climbing higher

President Trump testing positive for COVID-19 is a reminder that the disease can strike anyone, and that it's important to follow guidelines set forth by the CDC.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

DXY: Risk aversion and US unemployment rate pushes dollar index higher

DXY: Risk aversion and US unemployment rate pushes dollar index higher The US dollar index (DXY) rose by more than 0.10% as investors reacted to news that President Trump...
Invezz - Published


Tweets about this

alaerrebhi_tv

Ala Errebhi President Trump testing positive for COVID-19 is a reminder that the disease can strike anyone, and it's important… https://t.co/6mAEBV5mPD 37 minutes ago

out202

VoteHimOUT202O @MattsPolitics1 @HitcH_55 @obama2032 @fedegoros @sahilkapur My Grandfather died of Covid but due to keeping the pre… https://t.co/zxPqpiKEJl 4 hours ago

Covid19Untold

Covid19 The Untold Story RT @devisridhar: Italy & Germany doing relatively better in Europe now- keeping economy open & COVID numbers low. Both governments have tak… 10 hours ago

farrahraja

Farrah Raja @HassShad I understand where you are coming from but he should speak like a statesman and talk about team efforts… https://t.co/fNu07OOnlh 15 hours ago

gotchagirl42

Donya Luiz I never hear anything about outbreaks of covid from trumpers who attend his rallies? Is someone keeping track I hop… https://t.co/EqX2cPL7pj 18 hours ago

drChristopulous

Dr.Christopulous Timothy We never truly got to see China’s COVID-19 numbers or any of the real data from them. When this virus first came, w… https://t.co/Cazv8xAj4Z 1 day ago

farrelly_peter

Peter Farrelly We will never get back to any form of normality if we keep imposing restrictions if case numbers rise because if Co… https://t.co/wTESk2yuAw 1 day ago

Patrici71250859

Patti, RN RT @drdavidsamadi: We never truly got to see China’s COVID-19 numbers or any of the real data from them. When this virus first came, we wer… 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Research: Sturgis Rally Likely A Superspreader Event For COVID-19 [Video]

Research: Sturgis Rally Likely A Superspreader Event For COVID-19

A new research paper on the spread of COVID-19 from the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota last month has generated both attention and skepticism. According to HuffPost, the paper claims that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Less Than 60% Of Americans Think Vaccines Are Safe [Video]

Less Than 60% Of Americans Think Vaccines Are Safe

Fewer than 60% of Americans believe vaccines are safe and effective. That figure is on par with much of Western Europe and is far higher than those in eastern European and Asian nations. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
COVID-19 numbers in Arizona improve; state pressured to open gyms and bars [Video]

COVID-19 numbers in Arizona improve; state pressured to open gyms and bars

Arizona enters mid-August getting higher grades from national experts for better managing the spread of COVID-19. The metrics are still high, and community spread continues, but the pace is slowing.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:39Published