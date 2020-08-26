U.S. Census Bureau: Tampa has one of the lowest Census response rates in the country

On Friday, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to continue the Census until October 31. In an early decision, Judge Lucy Koh wrote in no uncertain terms that the Census count had to continue. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the count would end Monday, October 5th. Judge Koh said Ross' directive was an "egregious violation" of her order. She faulted the administration with "chaotic, dilatory, and incomplete compliance with the Injunction Order."
US equities hovered near all-time highs on Wednesday. Investors are studying healthy earnings results, positive economic data, and falling daily COVID-19 infections. Salesforce, Urban Outfitters, and HP Enterprise all gained after beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly profits. The Census Bureau said US durable-goods orders gained 11.2% in July. The reading beat economists' 4.8% estimate and it signaled a continued recovery in the nation's manufacturing industry. Oil prices climbed.