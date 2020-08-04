Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias raced up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, generating tornadoes and knocking out power, and a twister in North Carolina killed at least one person when it obliterated a mobile home park. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Republicans Friday said they would push forward with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump's Supreme Court replacement, even after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation. Gavino Garay has more.
The stock market took a dive on Friday on news that US President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, industry experts think the cruise industry could take a hit from the news. Macquarie analyst Paul Golding says an event raising the visibility of the virus could 'potentially alter the timeline for full resumption for the cruise lines.
Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. Multiple news outlets reported the news Friday morning. McDaniel has mild symptoms. Business Insider reports she was with President Donald Trump last Friday and has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday. The chairwoman did a remote interview on Fox News on Thursday without making any mention that she was infected with the virus.
According to Business Insider, new research from Wayne State University in Detroit found that the average viral load among COVID patients declined from April to June. That finding also coincided with a trend of infections getting less severe over time. This may mean that taking precautions, like mask wearing and/or social distancing helps to decrease exposure to the virus.
While President Donald Trump is said to have mild symptoms after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, a Texas coronavirus expert suggests it might be best if Trump went to the..
