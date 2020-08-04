Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

Global  
 

A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday.

The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning.

Business Insider reports the White House said Friday afternoon that Trump is expected to remain at the military hospital in Bethesda for a 'few days.'

Democratic opponent Joe Biden and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus.


President Trump will travel to a military hospital after being diagnosed withCovid-19, and will remain for a “few days” on the advice of doctors.

Covid 19 coronavirus: At 74 and obese, Trump at serious risk from virus

 When it comes to Donald Trump's risk of becoming seriously ill with coronavirus, there are "known knowns", and there are "known unknowns". The US President is..
Biden praying for Trump's 'full recovery' [Video]

Biden praying for Trump's 'full recovery'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday said he is praying for a "quick and full recovery" for President Trump and the first lady Melania Trump who both tested positive for COVID-19.

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump's diagnosis sparks fake news, misinformation, conspiracy spike online

 News that US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19 has sparked an explosion of rumours, misinformation and..
Joe Biden says he's praying for President Trump's recovery from COVID-19

 Joe Biden spoke at a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Friday and said he is praying for a swift recovery for President Trump and first lady Melania..
Voters react to Trump virus test results

 Residents and visitors in the nation's capital reacted to the stunning news Friday that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have both tested..
'Super spreader events'? Trump and Hicks may have exposed dozens of others to COVID-19 in recent days

 Trump and Hicks may have exposed scores of other people to COVID-19, including his top advisers, his campaign donors and his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke on “The Takeout” - 10/2/2020

 Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke joins Major to talk about Texas’ role in the upcoming election, and he expresses optimism that his home state could go..
President Trump Being Moved to Walter Reed Hospital for COVID-19 Treatment

 President Trump will be flown to Walter Reed Military Hospital for continued treatment for COVID-19. The White House just announced the President will be flown..
Maryland Man Sentenced After Holding Large Parties During Covid Pandemic

 Shawn Marshall Myers was arrested in March, after prosecutors said he threw two parties of 50 or more people at his home in defiance of the state’s ban on..
$20 Million Settlement Reached in Maryland Officer's Fatal Shooting of William Green

 Michael Owen, a police corporal in Prince George’s County, Md., shot William H. Green six times while he was in a patrol car in January, the authorities said.
Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast

[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias raced up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, generating tornadoes and knocking out power, and a twister in North Carolina killed at least one person when it obliterated a mobile home park. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test [Video]

GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test

Republicans Friday said they would push forward with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump's Supreme Court replacement, even after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation. Gavino Garay has more.

Democrats say it's 'premature' to move forward with Barrett confirmation hearings after Trump, GOP senator test positive for COVID-19

 Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced in a statement Friday he received a positive COVID-19 test.
Sinking Ship? How Trump's COVID-19 Might Hurt The Cruise Industry [Video]

Sinking Ship? How Trump's COVID-19 Might Hurt The Cruise Industry

The stock market took a dive on Friday on news that US President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, industry experts think the cruise industry could take a hit from the news. Macquarie analyst Paul Golding says an event raising the visibility of the virus could 'potentially alter the timeline for full resumption for the cruise lines.

TikTok competitor Triller found allegedly inflating its user numbers

Would-be TikTok competitor Triller has allegedly inflated its monthly active user numbers, according to a..
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Has COVID-19 [Video]

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Has COVID-19

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. Multiple news outlets reported the news Friday morning. McDaniel has mild symptoms. Business Insider reports she was with President Donald Trump last Friday and has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday. The chairwoman did a remote interview on Fox News on Thursday without making any mention that she was infected with the virus.

Study: COVID Infections May Now Be Less Severe [Video]

Study: COVID Infections May Now Be Less Severe

According to Business Insider, new research from Wayne State University in Detroit found that the average viral load among COVID patients declined from April to June. That finding also coincided with a trend of infections getting less severe over time. This may mean that taking precautions, like mask wearing and/or social distancing helps to decrease exposure to the virus.

Trump taken to hospital after testing positive

US President Donald Trump is being taken to hospital less than 24 hours after testing positive for...
President Trump Being Moved to Walter Reed Hospital for COVID-19 Treatment

President Trump will be flown to Walter Reed Military Hospital for continued treatment for COVID-19....
Doctor weighs in on Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about the implications of the...
Texas Coronavirus Expert Suggests President Trump Be Hospitalized Soon: 'There's Not A Lot Of Threshold For Error' [Video]

Texas Coronavirus Expert Suggests President Trump Be Hospitalized Soon: 'There's Not A Lot Of Threshold For Error'

While President Donald Trump is said to have mild symptoms after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, a Texas coronavirus expert suggests it might be best if Trump went to the..

Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale In Hospital After Threatening Harm To Himself [Video]

Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale In Hospital After Threatening Harm To Himself

Brad Parscale surrendered to Fort Lauderdale police Sunday night

First Lady Melanie Trump Visits New Hampshire Hospital To Highlight Treatment Program [Video]

First Lady Melanie Trump Visits New Hampshire Hospital To Highlight Treatment Program

WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben has the latest

