Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: David Warner lauds Priyam, Abhishek's performance against CSK

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:21s - Published
IPL 2020: David Warner lauds Priyam, Abhishek's performance against CSK

IPL 2020: David Warner lauds Priyam, Abhishek's performance against CSK

After a close win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Skipper David Warner praised the performance of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma by saying, "We lost early wickets and then those guys (Priyam and Abhishek) come to play.

I have told these young kids that go there, play the way they wanted to play, play with freedom take the score board at the equation and back yourselves.

Tonight we saw a fantastic effort by two youngsters, they got us to great total, they held their nerves, back their ability and I couldn't be any proud of those two guys." SRH secured a seven-run win over the MS Dhoni-led side in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Priyam Garg put out an impressive show, scoring unbeaten 51 runs from just 26 balls and helping his side to set a respectable target of 165 runs.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Priyam Garg Indian cricketer


David Warner (cricketer) David Warner (cricketer) Australian international cricketer

IPL 2020: Not sure about Bhuvneshwar's injury, says Warner [Video]

IPL 2020: Not sure about Bhuvneshwar's injury, says Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad win by seven runs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 14 of IPL2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. After a close win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Skipper David Warner said that he didn't have much idea on the injury's severity as he was on the field and will have to check with the physio. "I am not too sure, have to speak to the physio, can answer this ques when we have more information," Warner said in the post-match press conference.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
Debutant Samad is good power hitter, great to give young guys opportunity: Skipper Warner [Video]

Debutant Samad is good power hitter, great to give young guys opportunity: Skipper Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner spoke debutant Abdul Samad. Warner said, "Abdul Samad is a good power hitter and a leg spinner. We knew what he is capable of and I have seen him hitting some long balls and I was very impressed." "This is great to give the young guys opportunity," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:43Published

Abhishek Sharma (cricketer, born 2000) Indian cricketer


Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Chennai based franchisee of the Indian Premier League

IPL2020: Need contribution from top order players, says CSK coach Fleming [Video]

IPL2020: Need contribution from top order players, says CSK coach Fleming

Sunrisers Hyderabad win by seven runs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 14 of IPL2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team needs to get form from some big players top from order. "We do need contribution from the top four if you kind of win this tournament, so we need to get some form from some big players sitting at the top," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

IPL 2020: CSK leaves for Dubai International Stadium to play against SRH [Video]

IPL 2020: CSK leaves for Dubai International Stadium to play against SRH

Chennai Super Kings boarded buses for Dubai International Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 02 to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad. MS Dhoni-led CSK will look to turn things around when they battle with SRH. CSK currently stands at the bottom of the table of IPL 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL cricket team based in Hyderabad, India


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

David Warner lauds Rashid Khan, says 'He knows exactly what he has to do' [Video]

David Warner lauds Rashid Khan, says 'He knows exactly what he has to do'

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:11Published
Hard to defend anyway if you don't put right total on board: David Warner [Video]

Hard to defend anyway if you don't put right total on board: David Warner

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published
KKR vs SRH: Disappointed about dot balls, not acceptable in T-20 cricket, says Warner [Video]

KKR vs SRH: Disappointed about dot balls, not acceptable in T-20 cricket, says Warner

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published