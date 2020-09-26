IPL 2020: David Warner lauds Priyam, Abhishek's performance against CSK

After a close win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Skipper David Warner praised the performance of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma by saying, "We lost early wickets and then those guys (Priyam and Abhishek) come to play.

I have told these young kids that go there, play the way they wanted to play, play with freedom take the score board at the equation and back yourselves.

Tonight we saw a fantastic effort by two youngsters, they got us to great total, they held their nerves, back their ability and I couldn't be any proud of those two guys." SRH secured a seven-run win over the MS Dhoni-led side in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Priyam Garg put out an impressive show, scoring unbeaten 51 runs from just 26 balls and helping his side to set a respectable target of 165 runs.