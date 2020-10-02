Trump's tweet on coronavirus diagnosis is his most shared ever

Trump expected to carry out duties 'without disruption,' his doctor says



Trump expected to carry out duties 'without disruption,' his doctor says Credit: nypost Duration: 00:56 Published 2 minutes ago

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19



A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 12 minutes ago