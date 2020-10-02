Trump's tweet on coronavirus diagnosis is his most shared ever

Trump expected to carry out duties 'without disruption,' his doctor saysTrump expected to carry out duties 'without disruption,' his doctor says
Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday.
The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive..
Local Political Strategists Detail Impact Of Pres. Trump's Positive Test On Presidential RaceHow will the President's diagnosis of Coronavirus impact the race for the presidency, especially here in western Pennsylvania? KDKA's Jon Delano has more.