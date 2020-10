President Trump's case highlights risk factors ABC Action News - Duration: 01:49s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:49s - Published President Trump's case highlights risk factors 0

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States Trump heads to Walter Reed, the hospital for presidents, war heroes, Supreme Court justices As President Trump heads to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, what to know about the nation's premier hospital for troops, officials.



Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19



A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday afternoon that Trump is expected to remain at the military hospital in Bethesda for a 'few days.' Democratic opponent Joe Biden and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus. Trump's Travail: A Virus That Thrives Indoors The coronavirus can linger in the air in tiny particles. The president spends a lot of time indoors with others and disdains precautions.

Donald Trump taken to hospital with Covid-19



President Trump will travel to a military hospital after being diagnosed withCovid-19, and will remain for a "few days" on the advice of doctors.



