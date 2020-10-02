Owl Hit by a Car Survives

Occurred on September 25, 2020 / Cuencame, Mexico Info from Licensor: "I was driving through the desert in Mexico on vacation.

While driving, a bird flew in front of my vehicle and I hit it.

I was going approximately 50 MPH, so I figured I had killed it and just kept driving.

About an hour later, I stopped at a small store to get a drink.

While taking my break, I was walking around the car and found the bird I hit still in the grill, alive.

After the video ended, the bird miraculously was able to fly away."