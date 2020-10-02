Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Owl Hit by a Car Survives

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 04:08s - Published
Owl Hit by a Car Survives

Owl Hit by a Car Survives

Occurred on September 25, 2020 / Cuencame, Mexico Info from Licensor: "I was driving through the desert in Mexico on vacation.

While driving, a bird flew in front of my vehicle and I hit it.

I was going approximately 50 MPH, so I figured I had killed it and just kept driving.

About an hour later, I stopped at a small store to get a drink.

While taking my break, I was walking around the car and found the bird I hit still in the grill, alive.

After the video ended, the bird miraculously was able to fly away."


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RaulS20783986

Raul SBot In the morning, Ame from the sunny LA survives clay quickly because she is a excellent teacher. 4 minutes ago

HeightsGhana

Utility Heights Electric Ghana Limited RT @FlukeCorp: The Fluke 87V MAX True-rms Digital Multimeter works in extreme conditions, with the features and accuracy to troubleshoot mo… 4 minutes ago

BhavyaDore

Bhavya Dore 'Reluctant cultist' survives an end times cult turned pet rescue group to find his own faith https://t.co/5R6EwUyENJ via @RNS 4 minutes ago

nature4afuture

Gaurav Sharma @mushtaqdar @JQ_plaintalk Not really, Pakistan basically survives off foreign aid. CPEC is just a dream. If Pakista… https://t.co/1HZ6b6EUdf 4 minutes ago

DailyMirror

Daily Mirror Baby survives for six hours in morgue fridge after being wrongly declared dead https://t.co/DUAnFTu8o2 https://t.co/z1ghohu3HH 6 minutes ago

efrzld

ecorus @opafhut Dude (God) is just trying to make sure mankind survives as a species 7 minutes ago

IMDBOSS8

The Boss RT @the__dullahan: Ireland has been suffering far too many years Through tyrannical oppression survives all her fears With our rebellious s… 9 minutes ago

DVincent40

Darren Vincent @SMitchellF1 Doesn't matter who drives Haas next year. Still at back of grid. Haas only survives due to budget cap.… https://t.co/Y4qIjxcb03 11 minutes ago