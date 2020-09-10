Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Remember Jumbo Loans? They're Still Around, But They're Not Easy To Get

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Remember Jumbo Loans? They're Still Around, But They're Not Easy To Get

Remember Jumbo Loans? They're Still Around, But They're Not Easy To Get

Popular in the runup to the housing bust of the Great Recession, a jumbo loan is a mortgage for more than the borrowing limit for regular mortgages.

At present, jumbo loans are for mortgages over $510,400 in most parts of the US, and over $765,600 in pricey areas like Alaska, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands.

According to Business Insider, jumbo loans can be had--but not easily.

Downpayments are typically higher, as are the loan rates.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Great Recession Great Recession Early 21st-century global economic decline

Six Months Of COVID-19 Pandemic Equals Total Job Losses Of Great Recession [Video]

Six Months Of COVID-19 Pandemic Equals Total Job Losses Of Great Recession

In just six months, the coronavirus pandemic has left more Americans unemployed than during the entire 18 months of the Great Recession. According to Business Insider, it's not just small businesses and local bars and restaurants that are feeling the pain. Travel and hospitality have taken a major hit. Besides major airlines, Uber and hotel giants Hilton and Marriott have announced furloughs.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Business Insider Business Insider Financial and business news website published by Insider Inc.

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday afternoon that Trump is expected to remain at the military hospital in Bethesda for a 'few days.' Democratic opponent Joe Biden and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
Sinking Ship? How Trump's COVID-19 Might Hurt The Cruise Industry [Video]

Sinking Ship? How Trump's COVID-19 Might Hurt The Cruise Industry

The stock market took a dive on Friday on news that US President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, industry experts think the cruise industry could take a hit from the news. Macquarie analyst Paul Golding says an event raising the visibility of the virus could 'potentially alter the timeline for full resumption for the cruise lines.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

TikTok competitor Triller found allegedly inflating its user numbers

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Would-be TikTok competitor Triller has allegedly inflated its monthly active user numbers, according to a..
The Verge
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Has COVID-19 [Video]

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Has COVID-19

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. Multiple news outlets reported the news Friday morning. McDaniel has mild symptoms. Business Insider reports she was with President Donald Trump last Friday and has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday. The chairwoman did a remote interview on Fox News on Thursday without making any mention that she was infected with the virus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

United States Virgin Islands United States Virgin Islands Group of American islands in the Caribbean

Kool And The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell dies aged 68 [Video]

Kool And The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell dies aged 68

Kool And The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell has died aged 68, a representativefor the singer has said. Bell died on Wednesday at his home in the US VirginIslands with his wife by his side, his publicist said. No cause of death wasreleased.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Guam Guam Unincorporated territory of the US


Alaska Alaska State in the United States

Fat Bear Week is the matchup 2020 needs

 Brown Bear, Ursos arctos, relaxing near creek Katmai, Alaska. | Photo by: David Tipling/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Sometimes, we need to..
The Verge

Trump administration advances plan to cut protections for largest national forest

 Plan to open Alaska’s Tongass national forest to logging faces backlash from environmental advocates, tribal nations and fishermen The Trump administration has..
WorldNews

Trump Administration To Announce Plan to Open Tongass Forest to Logging

 The effort to open the Alaskan wilderness area, the nation’s largest national forest, has been in the works for about two years.
NYTimes.com

Alaska readies for 2021 Iditarod with virus preps

 Alaska readies for 2021 Iditarod with virus preps
 
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this