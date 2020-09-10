Remember Jumbo Loans? They're Still Around, But They're Not Easy To Get

In just six months, the coronavirus pandemic has left more Americans unemployed than during the entire 18 months of the Great Recession. According to Business Insider, it's not just small businesses and local bars and restaurants that are feeling the pain. Travel and hospitality have taken a major hit. Besides major airlines, Uber and hotel giants Hilton and Marriott have announced furloughs.
A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday afternoon that Trump is expected to remain at the military hospital in Bethesda for a 'few days.' Democratic opponent Joe Biden and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus.
The stock market took a dive on Friday on news that US President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, industry experts think the cruise industry could take a hit from the news. Macquarie analyst Paul Golding says an event raising the visibility of the virus could 'potentially alter the timeline for full resumption for the cruise lines.
Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. Multiple news outlets reported the news Friday morning. McDaniel has mild symptoms. Business Insider reports she was with President Donald Trump last Friday and has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday. The chairwoman did a remote interview on Fox News on Thursday without making any mention that she was infected with the virus.
Kool And The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell has died aged 68, a representativefor the singer has said. Bell died on Wednesday at his home in the US VirginIslands with his wife by his side, his publicist said. No cause of death wasreleased.
