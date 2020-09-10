Remember Jumbo Loans? They're Still Around, But They're Not Easy To Get

Popular in the runup to the housing bust of the Great Recession, a jumbo loan is a mortgage for more than the borrowing limit for regular mortgages.

At present, jumbo loans are for mortgages over $510,400 in most parts of the US, and over $765,600 in pricey areas like Alaska, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands.

According to Business Insider, jumbo loans can be had--but not easily.

Downpayments are typically higher, as are the loan rates.