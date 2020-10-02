Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump departs White House for Walter Reed

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:47s - Published
President Trump departs White House for Walter Reed

President Trump departs White House for Walter Reed

Video shows President Donald Trump walking out of the White House to Marine One, which transported him to Walter Reed medical center.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump Headed to Military Hospital After COVID Diagnosis

President Donald Trump will spend a "few days" at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19, the...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comNPRHaaretzcbs4.comDelawareonlineUSATODAY.comDaily Record


Trump to be transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment

President Trump will be transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for a "few days," "out of an...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comDelawareonlineUSATODAY.comBusiness Insider


The long list of people in line to take over as President if anything happens to Donald Trump

On Friday afternoon, the White House announced that Trump would head to Walter Reed Medical Center...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this

Mikhail507

Mikhail RT @CNBC: WATCH: President Trump boards Marine One, as he departs the White House for Walter Reed medical center. https://t.co/sVSxuEcScy h… 6 seconds ago

MekaH72719313

Jemekia Hall RT @JonLemire: After being diagnosed with COVID-19, President Trump departs the White House for a multi-day stay at Walter Reed Medical Cen… 6 seconds ago

Danicoh42661865

Dani Cohen RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: President Trump walks from the White House to Marine 1 as he departs for Walter Reed Medical Center. https://t.co/fs… 7 seconds ago

Icueight12

Mary RT @cspan: President Trump departs the White House, boards Marine One en route to Walter Reed Medical Center. https://t.co/5PSeAsxggv 8 seconds ago

demonsmarch

悪鬼夜行 RT @CNNPolitics: Wearing a mask, President Trump departs the White House for Walter Reed medical center, where he will be hospitalized "for… 8 seconds ago

littlebitz1551

angie RT @thejtlewis: President Trump departs the White House for Walter Reed. https://t.co/iwS0Bf8SuC 11 seconds ago

MMnmc2000

M&M RT @jennfranconews: President Trump gives a thumbs up as he departs the White House for Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland. https://t.c… 15 seconds ago

myfox8

FOX8 WGHP PHOTOS: President Trump departs White House for Walter Reed Medical Center https://t.co/jTHzFG3GR2 https://t.co/U7p7WuB1wQ 22 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Inside the line of succession for the Presidency [Video]

Inside the line of succession for the Presidency

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:05Published
Trump expected to carry out duties 'without disruption,' his doctor says [Video]

Trump expected to carry out duties 'without disruption,' his doctor says

Trump expected to carry out duties 'without disruption,' his doctor says

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:56Published
Former White House Physician on President Trump Getting COVID-19 [Video]

Former White House Physician on President Trump Getting COVID-19

A former White House physician joined TheStreet to discuss President Trump getting COVID-19.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 06:05Published