President Trump departs White House for Walter Reed
Video shows President Donald Trump walking out of the White House to Marine One, which transported him to Walter Reed medical center.
Mikhail RT @CNBC: WATCH: President Trump boards Marine One, as he departs the White House for Walter Reed medical center. https://t.co/sVSxuEcScy h… 6 seconds ago
Jemekia Hall RT @JonLemire: After being diagnosed with COVID-19, President Trump departs the White House for a multi-day stay at Walter Reed Medical Cen… 6 seconds ago
Dani Cohen RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: President Trump walks from the White House to Marine 1 as he departs for Walter Reed Medical Center. https://t.co/fs… 7 seconds ago
Mary RT @cspan: President Trump departs the White House, boards Marine One en route to Walter Reed Medical Center. https://t.co/5PSeAsxggv 8 seconds ago
悪鬼夜行 RT @CNNPolitics: Wearing a mask, President Trump departs the White House for Walter Reed medical center, where he will be hospitalized "for… 8 seconds ago
angie RT @thejtlewis: President Trump departs the White House for Walter Reed. https://t.co/iwS0Bf8SuC 11 seconds ago
M&M RT @jennfranconews: President Trump gives a thumbs up as he departs the White House for Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland. https://t.c… 15 seconds ago
FOX8 WGHP PHOTOS: President Trump departs White House for Walter Reed Medical Center https://t.co/jTHzFG3GR2 https://t.co/U7p7WuB1wQ 22 seconds ago
Inside the line of succession for the Presidency
Trump expected to carry out duties 'without disruption,' his doctor saysTrump expected to carry out duties 'without disruption,' his doctor says
Former White House Physician on President Trump Getting COVID-19A former White House physician joined TheStreet to discuss President Trump getting COVID-19.