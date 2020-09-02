Trump departs WH for Walter Reed for observation

Global  
 

U.S. President Donald Trump departed the White House on Friday after being diagnosed with the coronavirus for monitoring at Walter Reed Medical Center as a precautionary measure, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.


Trump's age, health raise risk for virus illness

 President Donald Trump has several strikes against him that could put him at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus. Trump disclosed late..
USATODAY.com

'Falling off the cliff': Experts say Trump's quick move to hospital could be sign of serious COVID illness

 Trump was hospitalized for COVID-19 Friday. For many patients that indicates they are on the edge of falling seriously ill, doctors say.
USATODAY.com

Trump to be transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment

 President Trump will be transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for a "few days," "out of an abundance of caution" and at the advice of his physician and..
CBS News

Press secretary: "White House operations" decided it was safe for Trump to go to New Jersey fundraiser

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany took questions outside on Friday amid the news the president and first lady had COVID-19. She told CBS News' Paula..
CBS News
Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH [Video]

Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump got his positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday night and "within an hour, we put out that information to the American people."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: President Trump's doctor releases statement

 US President Donald Trump's personal doctor has released a statement after the 74-year-old and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.In a..
New Zealand Herald
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany clashes with reporter over alleged lost mail-in ballots [Video]

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany clashes with reporter over alleged lost mail-in ballots

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany clashed with a reporter Thursdayover President Donald Trump's claims that a number of mail-in ballots wererecently found in a river.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:44Published

GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test [Video]

GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test

Republicans Friday said they would push forward with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump's Supreme Court replacement, even after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published

Trump Infected: What Do We Know and Don’t We Know

 The president has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolated at the White House for the time being. Aides said he has “mild symptoms” but much..
NYTimes.com
U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic [Video]

U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic

The U.S. added 661,000 jobs in September, below economists estimates and less than half the number of jobs gained the month before. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

Trump heads to Walter Reed, the hospital for presidents, war heroes, Supreme Court justices

 As President Trump heads to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, what to know about the nation's premier hospital for troops, officials.
USATODAY.com
Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday afternoon that Trump is expected to remain at the military hospital in Bethesda for a 'few days.' Democratic opponent Joe Biden and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

President Trump Being Moved to Walter Reed Hospital for COVID-19 Treatment

 President Trump will be flown to Walter Reed Military Hospital for continued treatment for COVID-19. The White House just announced the President will be flown..
TMZ.com

