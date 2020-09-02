Trump departs WH for Walter Reed for observation

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump got his positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday night and "within an hour, we put out that information to the American people."
Republicans Friday said they would push forward with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump's Supreme Court replacement, even after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation. Gavino Garay has more.
A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday afternoon that Trump is expected to remain at the military hospital in Bethesda for a 'few days.' Democratic opponent Joe Biden and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus.
While President Donald Trump is said to have mild symptoms after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, a Texas coronavirus expert suggests it might be best if Trump went to the..
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:51Published