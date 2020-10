Evacuation at London's Heathrow Airport out of safety concerns Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published 5 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:04s - Published Evacuation at London's Heathrow Airport out of safety concerns Passengers were evacuated out of Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 past noon on Friday, October 2.A security alert is believed to be the cause of the evacuation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this V Prem Shanker RT @vijaythehindu: Terminal 2 evacuated at Heathrow Airport due to 'security alert' https://t.co/8QI0BF4FQD 5 days ago Vijay Kumar S Terminal 2 evacuated at Heathrow Airport due to 'security alert' https://t.co/8QI0BF4FQD 5 days ago THE HERETIC #HeathrowAirport evacuation live: Updates as passengers forced to leave by 'security alert' at Terminal 2 Large num… https://t.co/Qyy2h5zL7B 6 days ago Riskline 🇬🇧 UNITED KINGDOM: Suspicious item prompts evacuation at London Heathrow Airport | https://t.co/LJf8OxFmpl 6 days ago 🌲Troots #Terminal 2 evacuated at #Heathrow Airport due to 'security alert' https://t.co/nCbTSoo4D6 6 days ago