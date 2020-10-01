Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 minute ago

A stock investor gives us advice on dealing with an uncertain future.

The stock market is doing fine after the news of the President's positive test.

Will stocks suffer from the President's diagnosis

Also feeling the pressure after the president's coronavirus diagnosis.

Stocks for delta, american airlines and cruise lines benefited from restrictions on covid-19 being lifted, but now things are uncertain.

Chris hopkins from burnett and company says the market was not hit as hard as expected.

Hopkins does have advice for long term investors.

The most important thing to remember when you get news like this is you don't run and make changes.

What you should do though is take a look and remember you need to rebalance periodically.

This is a good reminder when you get an event like this and you're not sure what future holds, go back and look at hat's in your portfolio.

Look what's in your 401k hopkins says president trump's health day to day could