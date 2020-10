Donald Trump posts video message before hospital visit

US President Donald Trump has posted a message thanking people for supportafter his coronavirus diagnosis before he attends hospital.

In a video postedon Twitter, Mr Trump said he was going to Walter Reed Medical Centre, adding:“I think I’m doing very well but we’re going to make sure things work out.“Thefirst lady is doing very well.

So thank you very much, I appreciate it.

I willnever forget it.”