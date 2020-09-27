New York Times blasted for suggesting Trump might not stay on ballot

President Trump, First Lady Melania Test Positive For COVID-19The president is reportedly fatigued and being treated for mild symptoms. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Stocks Decline After Coronavirus News From White HouseStocks fell on Wall Street with the news of Pres. Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis.
Chris Christie Awaiting Latest Coronavirus Test Results After Helping President Trump Prepare For DebateChristie said he tested negative Tuesday and was tested again Friday morning. He expects those results tomorrow.