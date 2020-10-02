Melania Trump says she has mild symptoms of COVID-19

Biden, Pence Test Negative; President Trump Taken To Walter Reed Medical CenterWhite House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said Friday that Mr. Trump has "mild symptoms," and was being transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center "out of an abundance of caution and at the..
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Sends Well Wishes To President Trump, First LadyPresident Trump and First Lady Melania Trump confirmed they tested positive for coronavirus early Friday. Amy Johnson reports.
Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive..