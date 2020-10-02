Global  
 

Melania Trump says she has mild symptoms of COVID-19

Melania Trump says she has mild symptoms of COVID-19
Melania Trump says she has mild symptoms of COVID-19

Donald Trump Is Experiencing 'Mild' Symptoms After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

There’s a new update about President Donald Trump‘s health. The chief of staff to the 74-year-old...
Meadows: Trump has 'mild symptoms,' is 'energetic'

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says President Donald Trump is experiencing "mild" COVID...
Covid 19 coronavirus: President Donald Trump has 'mild symptoms', hospitalised, gets experimental antibody treatment

Covid 19 coronavirus: President Donald Trump has 'mild symptoms', hospitalised, gets experimental antibody treatment Key Points: • President Donald Trump taken to a military hospital as he battles "fatigue" and a...
Biden, Pence Test Negative; President Trump Taken To Walter Reed Medical Center [Video]

Biden, Pence Test Negative; President Trump Taken To Walter Reed Medical Center

White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said Friday that Mr. Trump has "mild symptoms," and was being transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center "out of an abundance of caution and at the..

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Sends Well Wishes To President Trump, First Lady [Video]

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Sends Well Wishes To President Trump, First Lady

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump confirmed they tested positive for coronavirus early Friday. Amy Johnson reports.

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive..

