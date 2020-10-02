President's COVID-19 diagnosis could lead to political changes

ReturnAmericaToSanity RT @mgr4463: @DrJasonJohnson @PalmerReport Real or not, surviving this (real or not ) diagnosis, could actually inspire some votes for the… 29 seconds ago
Sabe Penn RT @nytimes: A bipartisan deal for a broad coronavirus relief package could gain new momentum, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, suggest… 2 minutes ago
Pat Faucher RT @NYMag: COVID-19 strikes with a wide range of severity. Here are signs to watch for following President Trump's diagnosis https://t.co/S… 2 minutes ago
としぞう@敬宮内親王殿下を皇太子に！ RT @NBCNews: As news of President Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis spread Friday, the experience of U.K. PM Johnson, who tested positive six mont… 3 minutes ago
steve morris @DrJasonJohnson @PalmerReport Real or not, surviving this (real or not ) diagnosis, could actually inspire some vot… https://t.co/WfkoEtBcOp 5 minutes ago
New York Magazine COVID-19 strikes with a wide range of severity. Here are signs to watch for following President Trump's diagnosis https://t.co/SRuLykl2QS 7 minutes ago
FLAW AND ODOR RT @mgr4463: @donwinslow @PressSec @kayleighmcenany Real or not, surviving this (real or not ) diagnosis, could actually inspire some votes… 8 minutes ago
vmce RT @mgr4463: @DirkSchwenk @lauferlaw Real or not, surviving this (real or not ) diagnosis, could actually inspire some votes for the Presid… 11 minutes ago
Local Political Strategists Detail Impact Of Pres. Trump's Positive Test On Presidential RaceHow will the President's diagnosis of Coronavirus impact the race for the presidency, especially here in western Pennsylvania? KDKA's Jon Delano has more.