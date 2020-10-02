President Tests Positive

Global  
 

The president is cancelling in-person events as he recovers at Walter Reed hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Dr. denise shaver is an assistant professor of history at oakwood university.

She says this is the kind of news that should serve as wake up call for how serious this virus is.

But she also fears this could lead to fewer voters heading to the polls.

Shaver says: "that's the main thing to still encourage people to be able to vote but still do it safely."

Professor shaver says it's easy to become fearful after a president becomes infected with a potentially fatal virus.

She says its important people still focus on how to vote during this pandemic-- whether that's by mail-in ballots, in-person absentee voting or going in person while social distancing on november third shaver says: "people who have these protective measures and access to the highest level of health care can still contract it, anyone can.

We need to take it seriously and put in the protocols that have been outlined for us."

As far as what could happen if the president becomes too ill to do his job -- shaver says there's an amendment addressing this scenario.

The 25th amendment was put in place back in 1967 in case a president becomes disabled or dies.

Shaver says:"it outlines the process of succession for the vice president, so if the president is living, he would actually have to submit a written declaration of resignation, but if he died suddenly, then congress would vote for the vice president to take over."

The president could also temporarily transfer his powers to the vice president -- then resume powers of office when he's ready.

Right now -- out of an abundance of caution -- president trump will spend a few days at a military hospital -- working from the hospitals presidential suite.

Shaver says:"it's in place in case of an emergency like this, but of course, we're not hoping for anything like that to happen."

Despite working from a hospital -- the white house says president trump is still able to continue his official duties and remains in charge.

As for vice president mike pence, he has tested negative for coronavirus.

Live in hsv mr waay 31 news.




