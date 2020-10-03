Fangio says Rypien remains starter if Lock not ready
In absence of Drew Lock getting healthy sooner than expected, Brett Rypien will start next Sunday at New England.
Broncos InThe Desert RT @TroyRenck: #Broncos Brett Rypien set to start vs. #Patriots if Drew Lock is not ready. It will be a challenge for Lock to be cleared in… 12 minutes ago
Troy Renck #Broncos Brett Rypien set to start vs. #Patriots if Drew Lock is not ready. It will be a challenge for Lock to be c… https://t.co/FWufJAYjse 1 hour ago