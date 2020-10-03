Fangio says Rypien remains starter if Lock not ready Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:01s - Published 4 minutes ago Fangio says Rypien remains starter if Lock not ready In absence of Drew Lock getting healthy sooner than expected, Brett Rypien will start next Sunday at New England. 0

