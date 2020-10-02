Nothing To See Here: Trump's Case Of COVID-19 Sends Campaign Into A Fever

For President Donald Trump, a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 couldn't have come at a worse time.

Aside from the very serious risk to his health, focusing the nation's attention on the pandemic is the last thing the Trump campaign wants to do.

As Trump has now been hospitalized, he's all but powerless to reset his reelection campaign around issues like the Supreme Court and the economy.