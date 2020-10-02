Global  
 

Nothing To See Here: Trump's Case Of COVID-19 Sends Campaign Into A Fever

For President Donald Trump, a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 couldn't have come at a worse time.

Aside from the very serious risk to his health, focusing the nation's attention on the pandemic is the last thing the Trump campaign wants to do.

As Trump has now been hospitalized, he's all but powerless to reset his reelection campaign around issues like the Supreme Court and the economy.


ReviewResist

Review & Resist Morning: mild symptoms Afternoon: a very moderate case Evening: given an experimental drug Night: flown to Walter R… https://t.co/vGzlkhoJ1n 16 minutes ago

GrayThompson7

Gray Thompson @bobcesca_go @mmcgill1020 I remember the weekend the first U.S. case was reported. I was visiting trump-supporting… https://t.co/TA8xuK94Iv 19 minutes ago

A_myJ

Finn Nothing at all suspicious about Trump’s admission to hospital and the whole sorry tale almost exactly matching John… https://t.co/lNLISnvWN0 2 hours ago

e__c__h__o

Ｅｃｈｏ Trump is fine. Just a mild case. Nothing to see here. #TrumpHasCovid #TrumpCovid https://t.co/TtuJj7yF8j 3 hours ago

HowardBeach14

Howard Beach @w_terrence @realDonaldTrump ....but he has done nothing for you to say you dislike him. That’s Trumpism divide and… https://t.co/uMRNiS38KE 5 hours ago

crazywalt77

Walter Watson @dmartosko @nytimes Hillary has a seizure and has to be thrown into a van: @nytimes :Nothing to see here, folks. Tr… https://t.co/H7t3xn0jdY 8 hours ago

JBoothyy

Jessica Booth My real fear here is that Trump's case is really mild and adds fuel to the fire for him and his supporters to conti… https://t.co/gTyK4f9124 8 hours ago

mermaid1566

Amy Karma is a***- after working with covid patients on/ off since May my fear is trump will have a mild case and c… https://t.co/mWzAvU7TZX 11 hours ago


