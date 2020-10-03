The Savage x Fenty Vol 2

Global  
 

Truthfully, who is doing it like Rihanna?

The Savage x Fenty Show Vol 2.

Last year, the show made headlines for its amazing choreography, celebrity performances and cameos, and most importantly, proving that lingerie isn't just for cis, able-bodied, or slim people.

The beauty boss called on Parris Goebel once again to bring her brilliant and flawless choreography to the show.

Rosalia, Bad Bunny, Grammy-nominated Roddy Ricch, and other amazing artists lent their musical talents to the affair.


