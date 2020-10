Interview: Political analysts discuss the impact of President Trump getting COVID-19

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 09:44s - Published 6 minutes ago

ABOUT THAT REPORTING LIVE INSACRAMENTO TONIGHT, DOUGJOHNSON, FOX 40 NEWS DOUG.THANK YOU AND THE NEXT 5 TO 10DAYS WILL BE CRITICAL FORPRESIDENT TRUMP AFTER HISPOSITIVE TEST DOCTORS WARN THEILLNESS CAN SUDDENLY WORSENEDAFTER SEVERAL DAYS OF.RELATIVELY MILD SYMPTOMS.THAT'S ESPECIALLY TRUE FORPATIENTS WITH 2 OF THE BIGGESTRISK FACTORS FOR COMPLICATIONSOF THE DISEASE, OBESITY ANDOLDER AGE RESEARCHERS AT THEUNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA SAY THEHALLMARK OF THE INFECTION ISUNPREDICTABILITY AND ONLY TIMEWILL TELL HOW THE VIRUS WILLAFFECT THEM SO JOINING US TOTALK ABOUT THIS RIGHT NOW TOBREAK DOWN THE NEWS OF THEPAST 12 HOURS POLITICALCONSULTANTS, TIM ROSALES ANDSTATEMENT GUYS, THANKS SO MUCHFOR BEING WITH US TONIGHT.LOSS TO TALK ABOUT SO IWANT TO START THOUGH FIRST OFALL WITH.YOU KNOW WE'RE IN A REALLYPOLARIZING TIME RIGHT NOWTHINGS ARE DIVISIVE.

WE'RE INAN ELECTION YEAR AMID APANDEMIC A LOT OF UNREST.

NOMATTER HOW YOU FEEL ABOUT THEPRESIDENT WHEN THE PRESIDENTOF THE UNITED STATES, THELEADER OF THE FREE WORLD HIMWHEN HIS HEALTH IS NATIONALHEADLINES INTERNATIONALHEADLINES.

IT HAS OF A RIPPLEEFFECT.ABSOLUTELY ANY TIME THEPRESIDENT UNITED STATES HEALTHIS IN QUESTION.

LIKE THISRIGHT IT IMPACTS WHOLE HOST OFTHINGS NOT JUST TAKING UP OURENTIRE THERE ARE MILITARYCONSIDERATIONS THEIR POLITICALCONSIDERATIONS THERE AREINTERNATIONAL TRADE ANDBUSINESS CONSIDERATIONS ALL OFTHOSE YOU KNOW.

TOP OF THE TOPOF TOP OF EVERYONE'S MINDS ANDIN ADDITION TO THAT THE FIRSTFAMILY'S OVERALL WELL-BEINGAND MAKING SURE THAT WEWHETHER YOU AGREE OR DISAGREEDISAGREE WITH THE THAT YOU'REHOPEFUL AND PRAYERFUL THEPRESIDENT RECOVERS ANDCERTAINLY THAT THE FIRST LADYDOES AS WELL AS WELL AS THESTAFF THAT MAY BE IMPACTED.

ITHINK THAT'S THAT'S WHAT WE'REALL HOPING FOR.YEAH, YOU KNOW WHAT TIMLET'S BOUNCE OFF THAT STEVE GOTO YOU.

AND TALK ABOUT JOEBIDEN JOE BIDEN EARLIER SAIDTHAT THIS CAN NOT BE APARTISAN MOMENT, THIS HAS TOBE AN AMERICAN 10 YOU SAIDTHAT OBVIOUSLY EVERYBODY ISHOPING FOR THE BEST FOR THEPRESIDENT FOR HUMANITARIANREASONS QUITE CLEARLY BUT JOEBIDEN SAYS THIS CANNOT BE APARTISAN.

MOMENT, GIVE ME ANIDEA OF WHAT THAT MEANS TO THEAMERICAN PEOPLE.YEAH, I MEAN AMERICANSRALLY AROUND THE PRESIDENT INA TIME OF CRISIS.

NO MATTERWHAT IT IS AND FOR JOE BIDEN ITHINK HE'S SETTING EXACTLY THERIGHT TONE, HE'S BEINGRESPECTFUL.

HE'S BEING HE'SEVEN PULLED ALL NEGATIVE ADSABOUT DONALD TRUMP OFF THE AIRIN CONTRAST, DONALD TRUMP HASNOT DONE THE SAME ABOUT IT.

SOI THINK THE TONE THAT'S GOINGTO COME OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSEOVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS IS VERYIMPORTANT.

THIS IS THE WHITEHOUSE'S THAT ANTI MASS HAS HADNO STRATEGY NATIONALLY OR TOHELP OUR GOVERNORS ON THISISSUE AND NOW MAYBE TAKE THISSERIOUSLY BECAUSE NOW IT'SGOING TO BE ALL ABOUT COVID-19AND NOTHING ELSE NOT TAXESTHAT SUPREME COURT NOTHINGELSE THE NEXT TO THIS.THE STATE ALSO WITH YOUUNTIL I WANT YOU TO WEIGH ONWHEN ON THIS AFTER STEVEANSWERS, BUT YOU GUYS ARE BOTHIN COMMUNICATIONS HE WORKEDFOR ELECTED OFFICIALSCAMPAIGNS OVER THE YEARS.

HOWIMPORTANT STEVE ISTRANSPARENCY IN A TIME LIKETHIS.IT IS THE MOST IMPORTANTTHING AND ALREADY I THINKTHERE'S SOME TROUBLING SIGNS IMEAN TODAY AS THIS NEWSDEVELOPS WE'RE HEARING ALLKINDS OF MIXED MESSAGES ABOUTWHAT WAS MARK MEADOWS, THECHIEF OF STAFF REFUSED TO GIVETHE MEDIA A TICK-TOCK OF WHENTHAT THE PRESIDENT ACTUALLYFOUND OUT ABOUT THIS WE KNOWHE WAS ON AT A FUNDRAISER INNEW JERSEY LAST NIGHT WE KNOWHE WENT TO A RALLY IN WEREHARDLY ANYBODY HAD A MASK SOTHEY HAVE TO COME CLEAN WITHTHE AMERICAN PUBLIC.

EXACTLYHOW THIS CAME DOWN WHEN ITHAPPENED IT WAS GOING TOIMPACT WELL SO THE WHITE HOUSEMIGHT HAPPEN THEY'RE STILLRUNNING AROUND THERE WITHOUTMASKS ON WHICH IS INCREDIBLETIM OVER TO YOU.I THINK GOING YOU KNOWGOING BACK IT'S INTERESTINGYOU KNOW FOR AS MUCHCONSPIRACY THEORY IS AS GOINGTHE LEFT HAS BEEN TALKINGABOUT THE RIGHT NOW THE LEFTIS TALKING ABOUT THEIR OWNCONSPIRACY THEORIES.

YOU KNOWI WILL SAY ACTINGTRANSPARENTLY GREW STEVE ITHINK TRANSPARENCYTRANSPARENCY IS CRITICALLYIMPORTANT.

TODAY WILL JOEBIDEN COLD AS NEGATIVE ADS OFFTHE AIR HE ADDED AFULL-THROATED ATTACK OFPRESIDENT TRUMP DURINGCAMPAIGN APPEARANCE IN IN SOYOU KNOW THE THE RHETORICISN'T MATCHING UP NECESSARILYWITH THE ACTION SO HOPEFULLY ITHINK MOVING THROUGH THIS ANDCERTAINLY IN THIS HEATEDPOLITICAL TIME RIGHT NOW.

THECAMPAIGNS I REGARDLESS HAVE TOMOVE ON.

THE WORLD DOESN'TSTOP AND I THINK CAMPAIGNS TOSTOP AND THAT'S SOMETHING THATBOTH KNOW STEPHEN DIVING INHAVING THAT ON SOME YOU KNOWHIGH PROFILE CAMPAIGNS, WEKNOW THAT WE YOU KNOW PEAKSAND TROUGHS OF THOSE CAMPAIGNSTHINGS THAT POP UP YOUR THINGSWE CAN'T CONTROL AND YOUREALLY HAVE TO ADJUST AND THATIS CERTAINLY THE CASE HERE IN2020 DURING COVID-19 CAMPAIGNSHAVING TO FIGHT OTHER WAYS TOCOMMUNICATE.

AND REACH THEAMERICAN PEOPLE AND SO THAT'SAND THAT'S GOING TO BE ACHALLENGE HERE NOT ONLY FORTHE TRUMP CAMPAIGN A GIVENTHAT THE PRESIDENT'S UNDER THEWEATHER BUT ALSO FOR THE BIDENCAMPAIGN TO JUST TO TO THISLATEST NEWS.ALL RIGHT IT DID TO MENTIONOBVIOUSLY THAT THINGS HAVE TOKEEP ROLLING IN ONE DIRECTIONOR THE OTHER SO ALL ADDRESSYOU WITH THIS QUESTION FIRSTAND THEN STEVE I'D LIKE FORYOU TO FOLLOW UP, BUT WHENMOMENT, WHATEVER MOMENTUMCHANGES UP UNTIL NOW THE LASTCOUPLE OF A RALLY STATE THATPRESIDENT TRUMP HAS HAD.

IT'SBEEN VERY PRETTY CLEAR THATTHE NARRATIVE HAS KIND OF BEENPUSHED AWAY A LITTLE BIT FROMTHE PANDEMIC SO NOW WE'REMOVING INTO ANOTHER PHASEWHERE THE MOMENTUM IS CHANGINGBECAUSE NOW IT HAS TO BEDISCUSSED IT'S NOT AN OPTION.SO USUALLY WHEN MOMENTUM STOPSIN ONE DIRECTION.

IT OBVIOUSLYHAS TO GO.

IN ANOTHERDIRECTION.

SO TIM FROM YOURPOINT OF VIEW THAT MOMENTUMLEFT HAND SIGNAL WORSE THATLEFT AND DURING TAKEOFF.WELL THE NOSE YOU SEE YOUKNOW SOMETHING OF A MOMENT,YOU KNOW FROM THE PRESIDENT.THAT COULD CERTAINLY BE ON THETABLE IF THEIR CAMPAIGN DOESNOT ADJUST TO THIS AND YOU'REABSOLUTELY RIGHT HERE AND INCAMPAIGNS.

YOU YOU KNOW THETHE WORLD ADJUSTS THEENVIRONMENT AND JUST AND YOUHAVE TO BE FLEXIBLE WITH AS ASA CAMPAIGN AND WHICHEVERCAMPAIGN WHETHER IT'S THETRUMP CAMPAIGN OR THE BIDENCAMPAIGN JUST BEST TO THIS ANDTHESE NEW SITUATIONS OR THISNEW ISSUE OF RESURFACED ALITTLE BIT IN TERMS OF BEING AFRONT CENTER ON THE YOU KNOWTHEY'RE GOING TO YOU KNOW THEDAMAGE WILL BE TO THEM HERETHE NEXT COUPLE WEEKS WHEREMILLIONS OF AMERICANS AREVOTING.ALL RIGHT AND STEVE TO YOUALL THAT YOU MENTIONED THEBIDEN CAMPAIGN OBVIOUSLYTAKING OUT SOME SOME WHATDIRECTION DO YOU THINK THATTHEIR DIRECT THEIR CAMPAIGN ISGOING TO ADD AT THIS POINT.I THINK THE ONE CONSTANCEOF THIS CAMPAIGN HAS THEN IT'SBEEN PRETTY STEADY.

THE BIDENLEAD OVER TRUMP HAS NOT MOVEDNO MATTER WHAT PRAISING THISTHE TRUMP CAMPAIGN TRUMPHIMSELF HAS THROWN INTO THINGSWHAT FATE.

THE 4 MONTHS THESUPREME COURT NOMINATIONS ALLTHE SINCE REALLY HAVE NOTMOVED THE NEEDLE TO AND THISIS AN ISSUE WHERE POLLSTERSHAVE SHOWN THAT AMERICANSTRUST JOE BIDEN WEIGH MORETHAN THEY TRUST DONALD TRUMPON A COVID SO THIS IS ANADVANTAGE FOR JOE BIDEN IF HEPLAYS IT RIGHT I THINK THEBEAUTY OF THIS MIGHT BE THATWE'RE NOT TALKING SO MUCHABOUT THE PERSONALITIES OFEITHER CANDIDATE BEFORE ABOUTPOLICIES AND THAT'S THE ONETHING TODAY THAT BIDEN DID HEDIDN'T ATTACK FROM PERSONALLY,BUT HE TALKED A LOT ABOUT THEPOLICIES I WAS ABLE TO DO THATAND BAIT AT ALL SO HOPEFULLYWE CAN NOW FOCUS ON THE REALISSUES BEFORE US BUT I DON'TSET EXPECT THIS TO MOVE THENEEDLE PEOPLE ARE VOTING ANDHAS SUNK IN AND WHERE THEYARE.SO WE HAVE ANOTHER DEBATE,THE VP DEBATE ON ONE THAT'SGOING TO HAPPEN BETWEEN.

VICEPRESIDENT MIKE PENCE ANDSENATOR KAMALA HARRIS.

I ASKEDBOTH OF THIS TEAM WILL STARTWITH YOU DO YOU SEE THATHAPPENING ON TUESDAY IN SALTLAKE CITY.WELL BRING THE POPCORNBECAUSE I THINK THIS DEBATECERTAINLY HAS BECOME MOREKNOWS ABOUT THE HEALTH OF BOTHOF THESE GUYS AND WE DON'TVERY LITTLE REALLY YOU KNOWVICE PRESIDENT IS IN THESHADOWS KAMALA HARRIS IS AVIRTUAL UNKNOWN ON THENATIONAL SCENE I THINK THISDEBATE BECOMES ALL THAT MOREIMPORTANT AND I HOPE IT GOES.AHEAD HOPEFULLY WITHOUT ANAUDIENCE AND MAYBE EVEN IN DCSO THEY DON'T FLY SOMEWHEREBUT LOTS OF PEOPLE BUT WE WILLSEE.I HAVE TO CORRECT MYSELFBEFORE I GO TO YOU TIM IT'SWEDNESDAY I HAD NO CONCEPT OFTIME IN 2020 ALREADY YOU USEWHAT YOU THINK ABOUT THE VPDEBATE.I THINK IT'S GOING TO BEEXTRAORDINARILY INTERESTINGNOT JUST FOR YOU KNOWPOLITICAL GEEKS LIKE US, BUT ITHINK FOR.

ANYONE WHO TUNES INBECAUSE I HE SAID COUPLE OFYEARS AND A VICE MIKE PENCEARE LARGELY REALLY UNKNOWN.

TOTHE AMERICAN PEOPLE IN WAY ANDTHIS IS AN OPPORTUNITY ANDBOTH OF THEM COULD NOT BEFURTHER AWAY FROM THEIRRUNNING MATES.

IN THIS RACE,SO THAT WILL BE INTERESTINGAND UNIQUE AS WELL AS AMUSICIAN TO THE FACT YOU'VEGOT MIDWEST MIKE PENCE VERSUSYOU EAST COAST WEST COAST.KAMALA HARRIS.

SO REALLY KINDOF CONTRAST IN PARTS OF THECOUNTRY.INTERESTING TO SEE THEIRSTYLES THOUGH YOU TALK ABOUTTHE MIDWEST, NICE.

MY COMMENTSBUT HE CAN STILL HOLD HIS OWNBUT THEN YOU HAVE THEPROSECUTORIAL KAMALA HARRISEVERYONE SEEN HER IN THOSEHEARINGS WILL BE INTERESTINGTO SEE THOSE STYLES KIND OF GOHEAD TO HEAD AND TIM,POLITICAL GEEKS WE WEAR THATMONIKER PROUDEST ALRIGHT,HAHA.TAKE IT TO SOMEBODY TO ALOT OF TAKEN SOME TIME YOU'REGOING TO STICK WITH US WE'LLBE TALKING AT THE TOP OF THE 6O'CLOCK AS WELL.

7 O'CLOCKWITH JUST COMMANDEER YOURENTIRE FRIDAY EVENING.

SO WEAPPRECIATE IT AND LOOK FORWARDTO MORE ANALYSIS FROM YOU.