Trump's COVID diagnosis impact on SCOTUS hearing

A White House spokesperson has confirmed to Newsy that Judge Amy Coney Barrett has tested negative for COVID-19.


News Brief: Health Implications And Economic Impact Of Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis

President Trump and the first lady have tested positive for COVID-19. At 74, there are serious health...
Markets react to President Trump, first lady testing positive for COVID-19

Wall Street opened higher Friday after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19. CBS News...
Local Political Strategists Detail Impact Of Pres. Trump's Positive Test On Presidential Race [Video]

Local Political Strategists Detail Impact Of Pres. Trump's Positive Test On Presidential Race

How will the President's diagnosis of Coronavirus impact the race for the presidency, especially here in western Pennsylvania? KDKA's Jon Delano has more.

White House Chief Economist Says Economy Strong Following Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis [Video]

White House Chief Economist Says Economy Strong Following Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis

We're chatting with White House chief economist, Joe LaVorgna, discussing the economy's current standing and whether or not President Trump COVID-19 diagnosis will have any impact.

