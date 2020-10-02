Trump's COVID diagnosis impact on SCOTUS hearing
A White House spokesperson has confirmed to Newsy that Judge Amy Coney Barrett has tested negative for COVID-19.
Local Political Strategists Detail Impact Of Pres. Trump's Positive Test On Presidential RaceHow will the President's diagnosis of Coronavirus impact the race for the presidency, especially here in western Pennsylvania? KDKA's Jon Delano has more.
White House Chief Economist Says Economy Strong Following Trump's COVID-19 DiagnosisWe're chatting with White House chief economist, Joe LaVorgna, discussing the economy's current standing and whether or not President Trump COVID-19 diagnosis will have any impact.