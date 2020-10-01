President Trump tests positive for COVID-19 and what this means for upcoming debates
The CDC says anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 needs to quarantine for 14 days.
That puts the president in a tough spot with just 32 days until the election.
The Trump campaign postponed all of the president's upcoming events.
23ABC's Kristin Vartan on what this could mean for the upcoming debates.