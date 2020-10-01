Global  
 

President Trump tests positive for COVID-19 and what this means for upcoming debates

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 04:16s - Published
The CDC says anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 needs to quarantine for 14 days.

That puts the president in a tough spot with just 32 days until the election.

The Trump campaign postponed all of the president's upcoming events.

23ABC's Kristin Vartan on what this could mean for the upcoming debates.


Future of presidential debates unclear after Trump tests positive; Trump family largely ignored mask rules Tuesday

President Donald Trump's positive test for COVID-19 raised major uncertainty about whether the...
USATODAY.com - Published

Cleveland Clinic says guests had 'low risk of exposure' to coronavirus at Trump-Biden debate

The health advisor to the Commission on Presidential Debates said Friday that they believe there was...
FOXNews.com - Published

How Congress is reacting to President Trump's COVID-19 diagnoses

Republican and Democratic lawmakers offered well-wishes to President Trump and the first lady after...
CBS News - Published


President, First Lady test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

President, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancellation of many upcoming campaign events.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:51Published
Pompeo reconsidering his trip to Asia [Video]

Pompeo reconsidering his trip to Asia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was reconsidering his upcoming trip to Asia as a precaution after President Donald Trump and his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:53Published
Election Debate Officials To Modify Rules [Video]

Election Debate Officials To Modify Rules

The election debate commission is considering allowing moderators to cut off speakers' mics in the next debate. The news was released by the Associated Press, citing an unnamed source. The debate..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published