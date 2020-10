Humboldt The New Season Documentary movie Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:34s - Published on October 3, 2020 Video Credit:- Duration: 01:34s - Published Humboldt The New Season Documentary movie Humboldt The New Season Documentary movie Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: A look at how families, survivors, and a community are pulling together to heal after the devastating bus crash of their local hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos. Release Date: 09/29/20 Directed by: Kevin Eastwood and Lucas Frison 0

