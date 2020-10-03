Incident in a Ghostland Movie (2018) - Crystal Reed, Mylène Farmer, Anastasia Phillips
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Plot synopsis: A mother of two who inherits a house is confronted with murderous intruders on the first night in their new home and fights for her daughters' lives.
Sixteen years later when the daughters reunite at the house, things get really strange.
Director: Pascal Laugier Writer: Pascal Laugier Stars: Crystal Reed, Mylène Farmer, Anastasia Phillips