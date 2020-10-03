Fans gather for make or break game for the Padres Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:09s - Published 7 minutes ago Fans gather for make or break game for the Padres San Diego Padres fans came down to the Gaslamp District surrounding Petco Park to cheer on the Friars for their make-or-break game against St. Louis on Friday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend LAST NIGHT'S COMEBACK WIN FORCEDGAME 3 OF THE PLAYOFFSERIES, WHICH STARTED JUSTMINUTES AGABC 10NEWS REPORTER ANTHONY PURAIS LIVE DOWNTOWNWHERE FANS ARE ON THE EDGE OFTHEIR SEATS.ABC 10NEWS METEOROLOGISTANGELICA CAMPOS IS BRINGING US





You Might Like

Tweets about this

