Duration: 03:00s
Kubo and the Two Strings Film Clip - Love and Memory - Dropping the sword and armor, Kubo (Art Parkinson) grabs his shamisen and along with the villagers shows the Moon King (Ralph Fiennes) that love and memories are the greatest magic.

Plot synopsis: Young Kubo's (Art Parkinson) peaceful existence comes crashing down when he accidentally summons a vengeful spirit from the past.

Now on the run, Kubo joins forces with Monkey (Charlize Theron) and Beetle (Matthew McConaughey) to unlock a secret legacy.

Armed with a magical instrument, Kubo must battle the Moon King (Ralph Fiennes) and other gods and monsters to save his family and solve the mystery of his fallen father, the greatest samurai warrior the world has ever known.

Cast: Art Parkinson, Ralph Fiennes


Related videos from verified sources

Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Clip - Fighting the Moon King [Video]

Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Clip - Fighting the Moon King

Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Clip - Fighting the Moon King - Kubo (Art Parkinson) confronts his grandfather, The Moon King (Ralph Fiennes), who transforms into a giant beast. Plot synopsis: Young..

Duration: 02:36
Kubo and the Two Strings movie clip - Falling in Love [Video]

Kubo and the Two Strings movie clip - Falling in Love

Kubo and the Two Strings movie clip - Falling in Love - Monkey (Charlize Theron), revealed to be Kubo's mother, tells Kubo (Art Parkinson) and Beetle (Matthew McConaughey) the story of how her and..

Duration: 03:09
Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Clip - The Boat Battle [Video]

Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Clip - The Boat Battle

Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Clip - The Boat Battle - Monkey (Charlize Theron) has a fierce battle with one of the Sisters (Rooney Mara) while Kubo (Art Parkinson) and Beetle (Matthew McConaughey)..

Duration: 02:59