Kubo and the Two Strings Film Clip - Love and Memory

Kubo and the Two Strings Film Clip - Love and Memory - Dropping the sword and armor, Kubo (Art Parkinson) grabs his shamisen and along with the villagers shows the Moon King (Ralph Fiennes) that love and memories are the greatest magic.

Plot synopsis: Young Kubo's (Art Parkinson) peaceful existence comes crashing down when he accidentally summons a vengeful spirit from the past.

Now on the run, Kubo joins forces with Monkey (Charlize Theron) and Beetle (Matthew McConaughey) to unlock a secret legacy.

Armed with a magical instrument, Kubo must battle the Moon King (Ralph Fiennes) and other gods and monsters to save his family and solve the mystery of his fallen father, the greatest samurai warrior the world has ever known.

Cast: Art Parkinson, Ralph Fiennes