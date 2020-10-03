TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL movie - Coronavirus Pandemic Documentary

Global  
 

TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL movie trailer HD - Coronavirus Pandemic Documentary - Plot synopsis: On January 20th, 2020 the US and South Korea both discovered their first cases of COVID-19.

However, 9 months later, the novel Coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 200,000 Americans and caused staggering economic damage, while in South Korea, there were no significant lockdowns and, in an urbanized population of 51 million, only 344 lives have been lost.

Where did we go wrong?

As the presidential election nears, Americans are increasingly enraged by a lack of clear leadership, endemic political corruption and left to wonder how did the wealthiest and most powerful country in the world manage to fail so thoroughly in its response to a global pandemic?

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, directing with Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger, interrogates this question and its devastating implications in Totally Under Control.

With damning testimony from public health officials and hard investigative reporting, Gibney exposes a system-wide collapse caused by a profound dereliction of Presidential leadership.

It will be a generation before we know the full extent of the damage wrought by this pandemic, but Totally Under Control will stand as the definitive account of the Trump administration’s incompetence, corruption and denial in the face of this global pandemic.

On Demand October 13, 2020 On Hulu October 20, 2020


'Totally Under Control': Oscar-Winning Filmmaker's Secret Movie About Coronavirus Pandemic Will Be Released This Month

A brand new documentary is being released this month and it will take a look at how President Trump...
Just Jared - Published


