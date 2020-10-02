Bethel switches to online learning after students and staff test positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 minutes ago

Bethel Church in Redding is working to contain a coronavirus outbreak after church officials say students and staff test positive.

Action news now reporter ana torrea shows us whats being done to keep more people from getting sick.

Trt ana torrea atorreanews bethel church says: that a portion of these new coronavirus cases came from their students and staff.

Now the church & school says: it's taking swift action to prevent the spread of coronavirus to the rest of the community.

Take pk* recently: shasta county public health seen an uptick in coronavirus cases.

Especially in college-age groups.

Take so* trt:08 kerri schuette shasta health & human services agency public information officer.

We do know that when people are sick the best thing for them to do is stay home and comply with that isolation order.

On thursday: bethel church and its school of supernatural ministry acknowledged several cases from its students and staff.

The church believes: that its students are*no* catching the virus in class or on campus.

But rather outside of school.

Take so* trt:07 kris vallatton the biggest challenge we found is that our students aren't catching the virus in school, our students are going back and living in houses bethel says: there are strict protocols in place to keep the virus from spreading.

Take so* trt:09 kris vallatton if they have any symptoms at all we ask the home to quarantine and they're put into groups and they stay in the same exact group take sot* trt:08 kerri schuette shasta health & human services agency public information officer.

We think its a good move that the school has made to switch to distance learning its a great way to help make sure that the students are staying home people i spoke with while the coronavirus is serious... it shouldn't stop education.

Take so* trt:10 nathan huisen lives in redding coronavirus is a little more serious than that but to shut the whole country down and shutdown schools and stop certain educations i dont think we should be doing that while others just want to see more precautions in place.

Take sot* trt:06 casey mills lives in palo cedro take the proper measures to see if they have covid or not and be careful and transparent about it ana stand up ta* trt ana torrea atorreanews bethel church also cancelled its church on the ball field services on october 4-th and 11-th.

Reporting in redding, ana torrea, # bethel says: it is working on a second round of testing for both staff and students in