Khadi store in Rajkot gets good response on Gandhi Jayanti

Having composed and released 20 albums consisting of bhajans and songs, Sohil Baloch is now set to melt his listeners' heart with his latest bhajan composition dedicated to Lord Shiva. Hailing from Rajkot city of Gujarat, Sohil though belongs to a Muslim family has been brought up on bhajans, which today have become his passion. For his latest composition, he not just broke the religious barriers but even the territorial ones by including in it the tabla performance of the famous Pakistani musician, Wajid Ali Tafu. The melodious rendition of the duo is not just meant to evoke devotion among people but also spread the message of peace and harmony among different faiths. Inspired by his father and elder sister to take up music as his career, the 30 year old has also worked with famous Indian playback singer, Anuradha Pundwal. A music teacher in School, Sohil has also composed and sung a number of bhajans dedicated to various Hindu Gods like Ganesha, Swaminarayan and many more. Hardik Mehta in whose studio Sohil has composed his latest bhajan feels fortunate to be a part of it. Sohil by way of his music and singing is not just showcasing his respect to the beliefs of other community but is also becoming a medium to unite two faiths.
With festive season around the corner, jewellers in Rajkot complained of fewer footfalls due to COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the discounts offered by shopkeepers, people are refraining from making purchases. One of the jewellers in Rajkot said, "The situation is so grim that many jewellers have turned to selling vegetables and ice cream."
Triveni Thanga dam in Gujarat's Surendranagar overflowed following heavy rainfall in the region. Motisar Dam near Gondal city in Rajkot was overwhelmed. 14 gates of Motisar Dam were open to release the water. Multiple parts of the state has been receiving excessive rainfall from past few days.
Statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in Ukraine's Kyiv on October 02. The statue was inaugurated at AV Fomin Gardens by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Emine Dzheppar. Gandhi Jayanti is being celebrated in several countries across the globe.
The Central Reserve Police Force completed the CRPF Divyang Yodha Cycle rally on October 02. The rally started from the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat and consummated today at Rajghat, commemorating the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Rally has covered about 1000 km to reach Rajghat from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat in the last 16 days. Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju flagged-in the cycle rally at Rajghat. While speaking to ANI, Second in Command RK Singh said, "I lost a leg in anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand in 2011. It didn't affect my personal life but a little impediment until my prosthetic leg. I started working out to be fit. I never actively played sports when all my limbs were intact. I started cycling later."
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended prayer meet for Mahatma Gandhi, on his birth anniversary at Gandhi Smriti. India celebrates 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today. Mahatma Gandhi gave the philosophy of 'Ahimsa' or non-violence to the world.
With world's largest diamond trading complex coming up in Surat by 2022, many diamond manufacturers are shifting base from Mumbai to this Gujarat city. Although Surat manufactures almost 80 percent of the diamonds in the world, the export and other dealings take place largely in Mumbai. However, due to expensive rents and delay in export in Mumbai, businesses are getting attracted to Surat, already a hub of diamond manufacturing, to shift their business needs. Shivam Navadiya, a diamond manufacturer, mentioned the above reasons for his decision to return to Surat. Dinesh Navadiya, regional chairman of GJEPC (Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council) said that bookings for around 4500 offices at upcoming Surat Diamond Bourse have already been placed, and small diamond businessmen have already shifted from Mumbai due to halt in business in Maharashtra amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the top leaders to pay tribute to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. PM Modi was seen laying a wreath and offering prayers at the Gandhi Samadhi in Raj Ghat. He also posted a video message on social media site Twitter lauding the contributions of the father of the nation. We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India,’ PM Modi tweeted. In the video message PM Modi said that Gandhi’s ideals continue to inspire the country. President Kovind also laid wreath at the Gandhi Samadhi and paid tributes to the Mahatma. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had also reached Raj ghat to pay their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2nd 1989 in Porbandar in the present day state of Gujrat. Watch the full video for all the details.
UAE's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa in Dubai was illuminated with Mahatma Gandhi's image on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Burj Khalifa paid tribute to the great peace icon on his 151st birth anniversary.
The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 02. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswamy, Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit..
Marie Elangovan came to India from Canada, her birthplace, in 1993. Her love for Bharatanatyam drew her here and she trained under Guru KJ Govindarajan, becoming a well-known dancer, choreographer and..
The Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's Ahmedabad is a significant milestone in India's freedom journey. It was set up in 1917 and was home to MK and Kasturba Gandhi for around a decade. The Ashram was meant..
