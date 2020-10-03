Global  
 

KAJILLIONAIRE Movie Clip - By Friday

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:45s - Published
KAJILLIONAIRE Movie Clip - By Friday Plot synopsis: From acclaimed writer/director Miranda July comes a profoundly moving and wildly original comedy.

Con-artists Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity.

During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down.


