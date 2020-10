Teen who lost hearing aids in March 3rd tornado gifted with new devices Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:17s - Published 5 days ago Teen who lost hearing aids in March 3rd tornado gifted with new devices A Cookeville teen survived the deadly March 3 tornado but lost critical items when the storm hit - her hearing aids. After seeing our original story a company donated new devices to the teen. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COOL WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND.







You Might Like



Tweets about this SouthernTripletMom RT @WKRN: "I've never experienced anything like this!" Cookeville teen who lost hearing aids in March 3rd tornado receives high-tech gift.… 4 days ago FoggyBottomGal ™️ RT @NC5: Teen who lost hearing aids in March 3rd tornado gifted with new devices https://t.co/T5nh7kDuCC 4 days ago NewsChannel 5 Teen who lost hearing aids in March 3rd tornado gifted with new devices https://t.co/T5nh7kDuCC 5 days ago WKRN News 2 "I've never experienced anything like this!" Cookeville teen who lost hearing aids in March 3rd tornado receives hi… https://t.co/e4mz2GhR6Z 5 days ago