Tri-Staters React to President Trump Testing Positive for COVID-10

Local residents voice their thoughts after news broke Friday that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

Hearing the president had tested positive.

Despite glowing updates about the commander and chief's health -- during his annual physicals --- president trump is considered high-risk.

Can you elaborate on the factors that put him into that category -- and what we know about the viruses impact on people with those factors?

In general medical terms -- what do you classify as mild symptoms of covid-19?

If the president's symptoms don't worsen --- what kind of recovery are we looking at?

Is it likely after 2-weeks in quarantine - that he will be back on the campaign trial.

As a doctor -- who has been on the front lines of this virus for months ---- do you think the fact that the president of the united states has tested positive -- will change the attitude of those - who continue to ignore health recommendation s?

Dr. brad scheu --- vice president and chief medical officer with deaconess clinic -- thank you so much for joining us.

And while the country -- holds its breath -- waiting to see how the virus progresses---- the tri-state a buzz -- with the impact of america's top leader - coming face to face with the virus.

44news valerie lyons taking the pulse of evansville tonight - despite the president and first lady testing positive for covid-19 -- the white house does not appear to be changing protocol.

As of now - wearing masks is not mandatory in the white house -- despite proof of their ability to stop the spread of the virus.

"this is shocking."

"i just hope and pray that he gets well over it."

The news of the commander and chief's positive -- sending shock waves across the country -- the tri-state not immune.

And while -- hoosiers take in the evening on the river front -- some are wondering if the presidents attitude towards the virus -- will change.

"once you deny the world, or deny america about the coronavirus and you tell people that it's going to be over with soon and you don't have to worry about this and now you get it, now the question is: what are you going to do about it now?"

And across town -- enjoying a meal --- others are sending their thoughts to d-c.

"i don't want nobody to have it, that's not good for nobody and i just pray for you that you do get over it...and amen" kevin - "i hope they be alright though, that's not for nobody to have, i wish that they recover real good."

And for those frustrated with the president's handling of the pandemic -- they see this as a wake up call.

"cause now you're suffering, now you know how it feels that everybody