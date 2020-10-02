Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Taken To Walter Reed Hospital

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:00s - Published
President Trump Taken To Walter Reed Hospital

President Trump Taken To Walter Reed Hospital

President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

President Trump heading to Walter Reed hospital hours after COVID-19 diagnosis

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said President Trump is "fatigued" but in "good spirits."  
Delawareonline - Published Also reported by •UpworthyTMZ.comMediaitecbs4.comCBS NewsNewsmaxIndiaTimesUSATODAY.com


Live: NBC News Special Report: The President Hospitalized

Watch live coverage as President Donald Trump has entered Walter Reed hospital for treatment for...
Upworthy - Published

COVID-positive Trump to spend a few days in hospital on doctor recommendations

COVID-positive Trump to spend a few days in hospital on doctor recommendations President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes



Tweets about this

Shaere10

Shaere RT @CuomoPrimeTime: “I’m sorry the President and his wife and others are sick. It is made worse by the fact that it did not have to happen.… 15 seconds ago

capblocksalot

captain blocksalot RT @TdLombard: President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed hospital Friday evening after being diagnosed with COVID-19 late last night.… 59 seconds ago

proudmomLynda

Mulling over RT @arghavan_salles: It's no surprise that DJT, resisting all evidence-based interventions to prevent transmission of the virus, has been i… 1 minute ago

ghinalubis23

ghina lubis RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: President Trump is being taken to the Walter Reed Military Medical Center 2 minutes ago

RodgerVarley

Rodger Varley RT @DailyCaller: President Trump leaving the White House for Marine One to be taken to Walter Reed hospital https://t.co/hvgTj4L1jh 2 minutes ago

frLarousse2

frLarousse2 RT @DailyMail: President Donald Trump has received an experimental drug following his diagnosis of Covid-19, the White House says https://t… 2 minutes ago

Reporter_Ryan

Ryan Rocca RT @NBCNightlyNews: LIVE: NBC News Special Report: Latest updates after President Trump was taken to Walter Reed medical center for Covid-1… 4 minutes ago

MrFly187

David Miles Knight RT @TheJessica10: 🦋 is it wrong to dance? #resistance #VoteByMail #DemVoice1 #ONEV1 #LGBTQ #BidenHarris2020 Trump taken to Walter Reed me… 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tri-Staters React to President Trump Testing Positive for COVID-10 [Video]

Tri-Staters React to President Trump Testing Positive for COVID-10

Local residents voice their thoughts after news broke Friday that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

Credit: WEVVPublished
Former Surgeon General on Trump hospitalization [Video]

Former Surgeon General on Trump hospitalization

Dr. Carmona says it’s a reasonable precaution

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:02Published
Masks Still Not Required In White House [Video]

Masks Still Not Required In White House

Jabin Botsford/Getty Images A senior official told the Associated Press that the White House will not require face masks, even after President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. The official said that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published