Cindy McCain explains why she's for Biden

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:17s
Cindy McCain explains why she's for Biden

Cindy McCain explains why she's for Biden

Cindy McCain speaks on why she's endorsing the man who beat her husband on the democratic ticket with Barack Obama 12 years ago.


Cindy McCain Joins Advisory Board for Biden-Harris Campaign Transition Team

Cindy McCain Joins Advisory Board for Biden-Harris Campaign Transition Team *Cindy McCain* made her endorsement of *Joe Biden* official last week, but she's taking her support...
Mediaite

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Assembles ‘Veep’ Cast Reunion for Wisconsin Democratic Party Fundraiser (Video)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Assembles ‘Veep’ Cast Reunion for Wisconsin Democratic Party Fundraiser (Video) Julia Louis-Dreyfus is hosting a “Veep” cast reunion in order to raise money for Joe Biden’s...
The Wrap


McCain tells WFTX why she's endorsing Biden [Video]

McCain tells WFTX why she's endorsing Biden

Cindy McCain says she sees her support for Biden as a way to stand up for military families.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:35
