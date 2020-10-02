Global  
 

Contact Tracing Underway For Fundraiser President Trump Attended Before Testing Positive For COVID-19

Contact Tracing Underway For Fundraiser President Trump Attended Before Testing Positive For COVID-19

Contact Tracing Underway For Fundraiser President Trump Attended Before Testing Positive For COVID-19

There's now contact tracing underway in New Jersey, where President Donald Trump held a fundraiser just hours before testing positive for COVID-19; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.


The Timeline Leading To President Trump Testing Positive For COVID-19

The Timeline Leading To President Trump Testing Positive For COVID-19 Watch VideoPresident Trump attended a fundraiser last Friday, Sept. 25, in Florida with Republican...
Hours Before Testing Positive For COVID-19, President Trump Attended NJ Fundraiser

Hours Before Testing Positive For COVID-19, President Trump Attended NJ Fundraiser President Donald J. Trump offers a thumbs up to the media as walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump has 'cold-like' symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, and may have been showing signs of the virus as early as Wednesday

Trump attended a fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he was in contact with...
Contact Tracing Critical To Help Contain Virus Within President Trump's Circle [Video]

Contact Tracing Critical To Help Contain Virus Within President Trump's Circle

A campaign event in Minnesota capped a busy week for President Trump. And that leaves contact tracers with a lot of homework. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

President Trump Given Regeneron's Experimental Antibody Cocktail [Video]

President Trump Given Regeneron's Experimental Antibody Cocktail

President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday morning, is getting an experimental antibody cocktail in addition to his current treatment plan; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

President Trump Taken To Walter Reed Hospital [Video]

President Trump Taken To Walter Reed Hospital

President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19.

