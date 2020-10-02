|
|
|
Contact Tracing Underway For Fundraiser President Trump Attended Before Testing Positive For COVID-19
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 02:45s - Published
Contact Tracing Underway For Fundraiser President Trump Attended Before Testing Positive For COVID-19
There's now contact tracing underway in New Jersey, where President Donald Trump held a fundraiser just hours before testing positive for COVID-19; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Watch VideoPresident Trump attended a fundraiser last Friday, Sept. 25, in Florida with Republican...
Newsy - Published
Also reported by •Newsmax •FOXNews.com
|
President Donald J. Trump offers a thumbs up to the media as walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Gothamist - Published
Also reported by •Newsmax
|
Trump attended a fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he was in contact with...
Business Insider - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|