There's now contact tracing underway in New Jersey, where President Donald Trump held a fundraiser just hours before testing positive for COVID-19; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Contact Tracing Underway For Fundraiser President Trump Attended Before Testing Positive For COVID-19

Trump attended a fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he was in contact with...

President Donald J. Trump offers a thumbs up to the media as walks on the South Lawn of the White...

Watch VideoPresident Trump attended a fundraiser last Friday, Sept. 25, in Florida with Republican...