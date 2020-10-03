Pigskin Preview: St. Charles Pt. 2

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 9 minutes ago

Their week one matchup against mankato east.

In the meantime ?

"* teams like saint charles continue to prep for what they will be a successful season.

The saints are coming of a six and four campaign last year with derrick thompson taking the reighns this season.

The saints look to bring more intensity to the gridiron this season starting week one as they travel to take on lourdes.

Senior middle linebacker and center ?

"* david hanson the third says they're ready ?

"* especially with the amount of senior leadership they have on the squad this season.xxx feeling pretty good.

The team is looking alright we're looking confident in what we're doing so just keep grinding.

Yeah we've got a decent sized group.

I think we've got 12 seniors on the squad some returning from starting positions last year so yeah, just great leadership in that role.

(?

"(?

"(?

"(kal saint charles' game against lourdes is scheduled for