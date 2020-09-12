44Blitz Kentucky Highlights Week 7

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 9 minutes ago

There is a big time battle at steele stadium.

Both owensboro catholic and mclean county are unbeaten with 3 - 0 records..

And both the aces and cougars are putting up some big numbers on offense.

Mclean county is averaging 44 points a game in their three wins..

While owensboro catholic is not too far behind..

The aces averaging 40 points per victory.

Catholic knows what time it is as they come out rollin..

Lincoln clancy fires in the flat to max byrne ... he taps the circle button and gets the aces into the red zone.

Moments later..

Near the goal line ... clancy drops back ... looking for a target ... but no one is there..

So he decides to improvise.

Calling his own number and getting to the outside..

He sees some space and gets into the endzone.

It's 7 - 0 catholic.

Next aces drive ... they stay on the ground ... this time it's hunter monroe slicing through the middle ... shaking off tacklers ... then sprinting to the endzone ... the 43-yard scamper makes it 14-0 catholic.

Meanwhile the mc-lean county offense was going nowhere fast ... as the aces "d" stuffs them at every turn.

Start of the second ... christopher boarman going in untouched..

Catholic shuts out mclean county..

37 - 0.

Unbeaten mccracken county pays a visit to daviess county..

The panthers look to make it 2 in a row.

But the visitors spoil the fun early.

Trailing 31-7 before halftime ... the daviess county "d" goes boom on pryor lamb ... forcing the fumble ... and daviess county recovers at midfield.

So with two minutes to go ... panthers quarterback joey humphreys takes to the air ... hitting luke floyd over the middle for a big third down pick- up.

Next humphreys looks right and throws left ..

To bryson parm ... who appears bound for glory ... but his 25-yard reception gets stopped cold at the one.

So humphreys calls his own number at the goal line and tunnels in for 6.

The panthers decide to go for two ... and humphreys stays hot ... hitting max dees on the short slant ... cutting the deficit to 16.

Mccracken county goes on to win though...56-22.

A few more scores to report from the bluegrass state.

In the battle of madisonville..

The storm pull of a huge upset against the maroons.

Hopkins county central snaps their 19 game losing streak with a 40 - 35 win over their cross town rivals.

.

In a clash of 5a schools..

Ohio county loses 48-41 to graves county.

Due to union county being in a red zone..

The braves were unable to host tonight... but they did take a trip to warren county to battle greenwood..

Union county falls in a close one 14 - 7.

And last but not least..

Webster county also found a new week 4 opponent..

The trojans battled caverna..

Webster county wins big 49 - 20.

And a quick update from day 1 of the girls golf tournament.

The north huskies are sitting in 1st place with a 10 shot lead over the defending champs of homestead.

Castle sits in 10th..

Sami lawrence leading the way for the knights..

And get this..

Castle's hailey kirkland got a hole in one today..

Becoming the second girls golfer in ihsaa history to hit an ace at state.

Individually..

Chloe johnson is leading the charge for the huskies..

Not too far behind are teammates reagan sohn and desynie sheridan.

Lawrence is tied for 32nd..

And baileigh schneider is the first girls golfer from southridge to ever make a to state..

The raider currently tied for 54th.

