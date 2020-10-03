THN-Southport

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 8 minutes ago

Good evening and welcome good evening good evening and welcome to in the zone... with us flipping the calendar to october this week, we've entered the final month of the indiana high school football regular season... over the next couple weeks teams will be gearing up for the postseason.

And we have several hot teams like northview, south vermillion, linton, parke heritage and sullivan..

While a few teams will be looking to use the next couple weeks to find themselves before sectionals.

Terre haute north is one of those teams trying to find some momentum before the state tourney... the patriots got off to a nice two and ohh start, but have since dropped four straight.... north was at home tonight, they hosted southport in a conference indiana game... damon sturm bust through the line for terre haute north and rips off a 28-yard touchdown run...that ties the game at seven.... the sophomore running back went over a hundred yards in the first half.....southport couldn't stop him....he gets in from 13 yards to once again tie the game....this time at 14... north qb jace russell played great.....hurts the cardinals with his arm here on the first down pass to jaden wayt..... then russell does what he does best....just improving and making plays....he makes several southport defenders miss on this long run..... russell accounted for three second half touchdowns to help terre haute north win 35-21... patriots snap their four-game losing streak...